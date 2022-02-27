Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.67.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $240.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.86. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

