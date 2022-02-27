Carry Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $62.16 million and $9.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00077471 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015465 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

