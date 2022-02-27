Casino Betting Coin Market Cap Tops $7.82 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

