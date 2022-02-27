Casper (CSPR) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Casper has a total market cap of $280.18 million and $9.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.30 or 0.06891590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,738.66 or 0.99788927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,697,911,674 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,295,984 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

