Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Hits $14,729.02

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Castle has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $14,729.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00236042 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.