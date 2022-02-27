Castweet Price Tops $0.0558 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 68.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Castweet has a market cap of $100,085.18 and $6,462.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SORA (XOR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00151303 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

