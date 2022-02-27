Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $58.42 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00006197 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $953.31 million and approximately $58.42 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.70 or 0.06929061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,657.78 or 0.99756358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00054199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

