Centrifuge Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $82.77 million and $511,737.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.61 or 0.06934308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,400.91 or 0.99726549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 179,142,719 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.