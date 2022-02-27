Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Century Casinos worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $350.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.01. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

