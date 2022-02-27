CertiK Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.01 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $76.01 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.68 or 0.06885004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.00 or 0.99964184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,514,034 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

