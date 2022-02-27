Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 23,598 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $99,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

