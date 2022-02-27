Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 5,959 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

