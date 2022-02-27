Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 221,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,676,000.

PAPR opened at $29.09 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

