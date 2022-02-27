Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.73. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $418.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

