Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.