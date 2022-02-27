Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $329.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.66 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

