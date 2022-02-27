Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 102,599 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $124.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.19. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

