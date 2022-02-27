Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $362.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.58 and its 200-day moving average is $336.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

