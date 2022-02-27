Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

PLD stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

