Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,522 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after buying an additional 102,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

