Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,050.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 678.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

