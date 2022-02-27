Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

