Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.