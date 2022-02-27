Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,609 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

