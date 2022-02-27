Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 517.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after buying an additional 101,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $103.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

