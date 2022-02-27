Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 46,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $6,321,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 327,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

