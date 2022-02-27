Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,055,000.
NYSEARCA XHE opened at $108.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76.
