Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 7.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 23.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $29.09 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

