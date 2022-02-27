Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $56,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.