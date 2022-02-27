Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.57 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

