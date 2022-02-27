Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 22,358 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $32.41 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.