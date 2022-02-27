Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 996 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.49 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average is $208.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

