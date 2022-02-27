Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $201.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.49 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

