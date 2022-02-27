Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 247,485 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

