Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $97.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.