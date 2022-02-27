Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 65.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.37.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

