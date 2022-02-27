Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 197.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

IYT opened at $259.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.32. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

