Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.65 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.