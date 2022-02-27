Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $654.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $668.18 and its 200 day moving average is $640.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.19 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.