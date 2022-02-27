Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $36.57 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $73.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.