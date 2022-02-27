Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

