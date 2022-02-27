Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,963 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of DD opened at $78.07 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

