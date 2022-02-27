Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 19,955 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

