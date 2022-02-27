Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.45 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

