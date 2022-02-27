Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.12 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

