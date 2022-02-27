Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,094 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

