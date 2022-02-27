Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Textron were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

