Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $623.16 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $645.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

