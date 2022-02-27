Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.84 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.24% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,174,000 after purchasing an additional 236,419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,758,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,100,000 after acquiring an additional 931,606 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,962,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 706.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 897,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 82,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

