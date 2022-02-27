Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 30,997 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 350.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

